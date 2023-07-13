Red Cross calling for more volunteers

AS disasters become more frequent across Australia, so too does the demand for Australian Red Cross emergency services.

That’s why the Red Cross is campaigning for volunteers.



In New South Wales,1,200 Australian Red Cross emergency service volunteers play a critical role in supporting communities when disaster strikes, but more are needed.

Volunteers are vital in delivering Australian Red Cross emergency response programs. They not only support people in their own communities but are often deployed across the country to be where they’re needed most.

Australian Red Cross NSW state manager emergency services Diana Bernardi said she encouraged people with a passion to help and meet like-minded people to consider joining the volunteer community.

“Volunteering means joining a group of nearly 1,200 volunteers across NSW who are ready to assist locally and across the state and rest of the country in times of emergency,” Ms Bernardi said.

“As a volunteer this could mean supporting people in evacuation or recovery centres, or supporting and delivering disaster preparedness activities and workshops in schools and communities.

“No matter your background, there is a role for you if you have the desire to help people in times of need.”

Volunteers gain access to internationally- and nationally-developed training to undertake their roles, including psychological first aid, community engagement and development, preparedness, and recovery.

There are more than 3,400 Australian Red Cross emergency services volunteers around the country who are vital in providing critical support to communities.

The Australian Red Cross has been responding to emergencies and providing humanitarian assistance in Australia since 1914.

For more information email nswemerencyservices@redcross.org.au or see volunteer roles at www.redcross.org.au/volunteer