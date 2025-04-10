Red Cross Trauma Teddies in demand following ex-Cyclone Alfred

AUSTRALIAN Red Cross “Trauma Teddy” coordinators from Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and the Nambucca Valley answered the call for love, kindness and cuddles after ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred wreaked havoc in communities to the north.

“In times of disaster, in times of need, our teddies provide just that,” said Woolgoolga Emergency Services Team Leader and Zone Representative, Judy Jackson.



“One hundred and ten Trauma Teddies were sent off to find new homes across the Northern Rivers and Tweed Valley, transported by a Teddy taxi driver.

“Our Red Cross teddies provide care in so many ways,” Ms Jackson said.

“Over one million children have cuddled a colourful, comforting ‘Trauma Teddy’ since volunteers first started hand-knitting them back in 1990.”

At last count, there were more than 600 volunteers and groups hand knitting the teddies in Australia, crafting around 50,000 a year.

“That’s a huge number of children and people who each year receive the care of a teddy bear in times of need”.

Deputy Team Leader from Nambucca Valley Emergency Services Helen Mower, took on the much-valued role of Trauma Teddy taxi driver.

“When my call went out for anyone travelling north, Helen kindly offered to divert her course to Brisbane to collect our family of Teddies,” said a thankful Judy.

“We came together with a few calls to organise collection points and assist in providing our northern volunteers who were running out of stock after most areas had experienced a week in evacuation centres.

“Teddy relocations are still taking place, facilitated by NSW Reconstruction Authority Recovery Assistance Centres.”

Red Cross Emergency Services volunteers stand on-call to provide cyclone and flood affected residents psychological first aid, which helps during and in the aftermath of an emergency, disaster, or traumatic event.

Anyone interested in becoming a Trauma Teddy knitter can visit the Australian Red Cross at redcross.org.au/teddy or email woopiredcross@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI