

‘IT’S never too late for women to redefine their age’.

This is the theme of a ‘Redefining Ageing’ event to be held in Coffs Harbour on Saturday May 11, the result of a collaboration between the national Silver Sirens network and Business and Professional Women Coffs Coast.



Silver Sirens is a movement of ‘50-plus’ women who are redefining how they see themselves and live their lives, busting the myths of what it means to be aged over 50 in today’s world.

The Silver Sirens community was born after founder Faith Agugu, a psychotherapist who ran her own successful practice for many years, felt a deep calling to give women in mid-life a platform and a voice.

“This community is a safe, non-judgemental space for women to realise that their life is not over just because they are in mid-life,” Faith told NOTA.

“We also commit to speaking out against ageism and work toward a society where women of all ages are respected and valued for their contributions and wisdom.”

Previous events have attracted many distinguished speakers including author and journalist Tracey Spicer AM, author and advocate Tara Moss, comedienne and author Kathy Lette and feminist commentator and author Jane Caro.

“I have always intended that we be community-based, with women across the country playing active roles in organising and managing the events,” said Faith.

All of the profit from these events is donated to a women’s charity, with the most recent recipient being the Older Women’s Network (OWN).

“The profits from our 2022 events provided two apartments for homeless women over 50,” said Faith.

“I can’t wait to see what the profit from our 2024 event will provide.”

The local event in Coffs Harbour will follow suit, with the beneficiary soon to be announced – one which supports women in crisis.

Speakers will be confirmed shortly and tickets will be released soon.

For more information, contact Debbie Petlueng at bpwcoffsharbour@gmail.com.

By Mary KEILY