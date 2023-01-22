Reflections responds to vandalism and parking concerns at Scotts Head

ACKNOWLEDGING the recent vandalism to the grassed area of the Scotts Head Recreation Reserve, Reflections Holidays Parks, who manage the reserve, say they are working with Nambucca Valley Council to respond to issues occuring around the reserve and parking areas.

“The damage to the reserve is disappointing,” said a Reflections Holidays Parks spokesperson.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“On the reserve area, we will be doing maintenance work to repair the grass, and we plan to install bollards around the reserve area to prevent unauthorised access, while still allowing access for essential vehicles (e.g. markets and associated services).”

The spokesperson said Reflections had received concerns from the community regarding vehicles (e.g. campervans) parking on the Scotts Head reserve area (adjacent to the park) overnight and in some cases, for days.

“We have looked into the matter with Nambucca Valley Council and can confirm that those vehicles are not connected with the Holiday Park,” they said.

“We have been working with Council to identify a solution.”

Reflections have agreed to install signage prohibiting parking between 10pm and 5am.

Council will then arrange patrols and can issue infringement notices.