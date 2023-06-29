Refugee Sami celebrates work anniversary in Coffs Harbour

CELEBRATING his one-year anniversary of working with Enterprise and Training Company (ETC), not-for-profit provider of employment and training services in Coffs Harbour, refugee Sami Sheebo says he is proud of what he has achieved since making Coffs his home.

In Refugee Week 2023, Sunday 18 June to Saturday 24 June, he shared his story with News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sami was born in Iraq into the Yazdi religion.

In 2014, Sami’s hometown was attacked by ISIS.

He was 23 years old when this happened, and working as a pharmacy assistant.

He witnessed a lot of his people severely injured and dying.

ISIS arrested Sami, but he managed to escape to the mountains.

“I stayed there for about two weeks and then the International Coalition came by plane and delivered supplies to us,” he said.

“They helped us to escape to Syria and then to Kurdistan.”

Following this, Sami lived in a camp and worked with the Migrant Media Network to help support other refugees.

In 2018 a program was opened by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to help people affected by war (survivors of ISIS); they brought Sami and his family to Australia.

Living in Coffs Harbour with his parents and sister, Sami commenced an Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) through TAFE for six months, followed by some volunteer work with a refugee clinic.

He secured himself a job at Orara High School as a part-time teacher’s aid as well as a part-time translator role with the Department of Home Affairs, where he still works.

Following this, Sami started working with NORTEC Staffing Solution, after they offered him a position as a Refugee and Multicultural Mentor, which he continued with for three years.

When NORTEC closed in 2022, he applied to work for ETC as a jobs advisor and got the job.

“Through Workforce Australia Employment Services, my role enables me to provide support and work with CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse) customers on goal setting, building understanding of cultural aspects of the workplace, soft skills for employment, job searching and securing employment.

“I feel proud to work for ETC as we help many local refugees through our employment and training services.

“Plus, ETC is a not-for-profit organisation and registered charity, which gives financial support to migrant and refugee organisations”.

Each month, Sami sets himself a goal to help as many of his customers as possible, to help make a positive impact on their lives.

Living in Australia, in Coffs Harbour he says he has been made to feel welcome.

“The local community embraced me and made my transition here easy.

“I feel very grateful to be living in Australia with my family and contributing to the success of other refugees.”

When asked, if he could change one misconception about refugees, what would it be, Sami replied, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.

“Say no to racism and discrimination.”

By Andrea FERRARI