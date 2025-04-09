Regional Super League draw announced



NORTH Coast Football (NCF) teams have discovered who they will play in the opening round of the inaugural Northern NSW Regional Super League (NNSW RSL).

The inaugural NNSW RSL will kick off on Saturday, 10 May with the pilot competition featuring men’s and women’s leagues made up of eight teams, featuring two pools of four teams.

The competition, which runs separately to the normal NCF season, will pit Coffs Coast teams against clubs from the Football Mid North Coast and NNSWF – Northern Inland associations.

Last season’s NCF Premier League champions Northern Storm hit the road to take on Port Saints FC in the opening round.

Last season’s runners up Woolgoolga United will also hit the road for their opening round match, as they travel to take on Inverell FC.

Urunga Raiders play host to the Macleay Valley Rangers in the opening round.

Round 1 also sees Armidale City Westside FC hosting Port United FC.

The NNSW RSL women’s competition also kicks off on Saturday, 10 May.

Last season’s Premier League champions Urunga Raiders are at home against Lake Cathie.

Last season’s preliminary finalists the Coffs City United Lionesses travel to take on the Macleay Valley Rangers.

Armidale City Westside FC host local rivals Oxley Vale Attunga FC, and Tamworth FC host Port United FC

NNSWF General Manager Liam Bentley said the new competition was an exciting step forward for football in the region.

“The establishment of the Northern NSW Regional Super League is an exciting step forward for football across regional northern NSW,” he said.

“The competition will extend the pathways for regional players and clubs as well as create a platform for talented regional players to showcase their talent.”

By Aiden BURGESS