Registrations due for golf day to support Special Olympics North Coast



TEE time for “Livable’s” Charity Golf Day is Sunday 9 March with registrations closing on Sunday 23 February.

The community-driven event supports Special Olympics North Coast.

Held at Sawtell Golf Club, it will bring together golf enthusiasts, businesses, and local supporters to help athletes with intellectual disabilities pursue their sporting dreams.

Livable is a local not-for-profit organisation dedicated to delivering services in aged care, disability and family support.

With a strong commitment to inclusivity and community wellbeing, Livable provides tailored support that empowers individuals to lead fulfilling lives.

Special Olympics North Coast provides life-changing opportunities for athletes to participate in their chosen sports – fostering inclusion, confidence, and community spirit.

Special Olympics does not receive government funding and relies entirely on community donations and fundraising efforts to sustain its programs.

The Livable Charity Golf Day is curated to be a fantastic day of golf, networking, and giving back.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate, with proceeds raised going directly towards supporting Special Olympics North Coast athletes with uniforms, registrations, travel expenses, and access to competitions.

Livable’s Chair Stephen Avery, said the organisation believes in creating opportunities for all to flourish.

“This Charity Golf Day is a wonderful and inclusive way to unite our community.

“We see a fabulous opportunity to celebrate people of all ages and abilities along with supporting the Special Olympics North Coast in empowering athletes to pursue their dreams.”

Special Olympics North Coast Chair Francine Reeves, said she was thrilled by the “incredible support” for athletes.

“This generosity not only provides essential financial assistance but also helps athletes build confidence, develop skills, and thrive in an inclusive community.

“Every contribution has a meaningful impact on their journey.”

The team at Livable invites everyone from the seasoned golfer to the first-time player to sign up and tee off for a great cause, or register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Details can be found online at livable.org.au/golf.

By Andrea FERRARI