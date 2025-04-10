Reis Maurer clocks up 20 years as a volunteer Woolies worker



IF you’ve shopped at Lake Cathie Woolworths at any time in the past 20 years, the chances are you’ve bumped into Reis Maurer.

For a couple of days a week, the 37-year-old can be found happily stacking shelves, clearing away packaging, and filling up the box crusher.



Reis lives with cerebral palsy, so some tasks are a little more challenging than they might be for others.

But he tackles each one with a smile and the support of his current carer, Simon Andrews.

“He’s happy-go-lucky, he just loves life,” his mum Kim Maurer told News Of The Area.

Reis was a 17-year-old student at Camden Haven High School when he decided to complete his work experience at the then newly-opened supermarket.

He’s been volunteering there ever since.

“He’s part of the community,” Kim said. “Everyone knows him”.

Reis, who lives at Lake Cathie, not only loves the job but also the laughs he shares with other long-time workmates.

“They’re good people,” he told NOTA with the widest of grins.

Carlene Osling is among the colleagues who have befriended Reis over the years.

Known as “Pixie”, she also started at the supermarket soon after it opened and now joins Reis in proudly sporting the Woolies’ 20-year service badge.

By Sue STEPHENSON

