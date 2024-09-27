Report Addresses Modern Slavery Risks In Rural And Regional NSW



THE independent NSW Anti-slavery Commissioner is urging action to address the risks for temporary migrant workers in rural and regional NSW.

Dr James Cockayne tabled the first ever report of its kind, called ‘Be Our Guests: Addressing urgent modern slavery risks for temporary migrant workers in rural and regional NSW’, in the NSW Parliament.



“The report highlights significant modern slavery risks faced by temporary migrant workers in agriculture, horticulture and meat processing in rural and regional NSW,” he said.

“Risks.. include debt bondage, deceptive recruiting, forced labour and, in extreme cases, servitude, sexual servitude and even human trafficking.”

Dr Cockayne’s report examines significant vulnerabilities faced by both Pacific workers and backpackers (working holiday makers) with respect to working conditions, wages and entitlements; accommodation, transport and living conditions; gendered violence and healthcare access; and isolation and social marginalisation.

“Everyone working in, and contributing to, our community deserves fair pay and fair working conditions.

“While migration programmes are, for the most part, well-managed, the information contained in my report tabled in Parliament shows that there are a minority of workers who are at risk.

“These workers, who are trapped in exploitative situations, form part of the estimated 16,400 people trapped in modern slavery in NSW.

“The ‘Be Our Guests’ report also highlights growing indicators that the burden of supporting these exploited migrant workers is falling on local communities and community service providers that are not adequately resourced.”

Dr Cockayne and his team visited rural and regional NSW sixteen times from August 2022 and held two dedicated workshops, in Griffith and Coffs Harbour, during drafting of the report.

“Reports to me from stakeholders in rural and regional NSW over the last two years indicate that hundreds of disengaged PALM workers have sought humanitarian support over that period, particularly in the western Riverina region (around Griffith and Leeton), but also in the Mid North Coast Region around Coffs Harbour and the Nambucca Valley.”

The report’s recommendations include that the NSW Parliament Modern Slavery Committee urgently initiate a trauma-informed and worker-centred investigation of modern slavery risks faced by PALM and other

temporary migrant workers in agriculture, horticulture and meat processing in rural and regional NSW.

This would be supported by suitable training for frontline agencies.

By Andrew VIVIAN