Repton Public School kicking goals

SIX teams from Repton Public School kicked goals and enjoyed a School Gala Day of football at Coronation Park, Nambucca last Thursday.

Stage two and three students aged from 9 to 12 from across the region participated in the gala to encourage more green time and screen time.

Community Development Officer at Northern NSW Football Phil Andrews provided insights about the day.

“We are here at Nambucca to encourage young kids to get out and play football,” he said.

“The schools are from across the region including Bellingen, Macksville, Nambucca, Urunga, Bowraville and Repton.

“We will be doing more Gala Days in this region through the middle of the year.

“Connecting the Women’s World Cup in Australia back to the community, there’s great opportunities happening in football with the Women’s World Cup approaching.”

Plenty of touches on the ball was the recipe for success.

“There’s a lot of thought and planning that goes into these events, it’s not the first one we’ve done,” said Andrews.

“There’s a formula to it that is successful and does work, however it does rely on the kids coming here wanting to have fun and wanting to engage.

“The five versus five with small fields and small goals means the kids get lots of touches on the ball and that’s an important part of it.

“Having small fields which are only 20m x 30m means the children are always engaged, no standing around, nowhere to hide, everyone is involved.

“The ball moves pretty quickly around the field, it goes out and then goes straight back into play.

“It doesn’t matter if the kids are experienced Saturday footballers or never seen a game of footy, it’s for everyone,” concluded Andrews.

By David WIGLEY