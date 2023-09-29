Residents call for more cycleways in the Nambucca Valley

THE completion of the much-anticipated Watt Creek Cycleway, connecting Macksville and Nambucca Heads, has delighted the majority of residents, however the sentiment coming from many in the community is that this cycleway should be just the beginning.

Some Nambucca Valley residents are now advocating for an extended shared pathway that would link Nambucca Heads to Hyland Park and possibly even stretch to the picturesque Valla Beach.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

These residents have formed the Pathway Committee, and although still an ‘unofficial’ group, they have already attracted the attention of the Mayor of the Nambucca Valley, Rhonda Hoban OAM, who has been able to provide some context to the role of Council on such developments.

Linda Siford, Chairperson of the recently formed Pathway Committee, envisions a robust pathway network for the Valley that not only promotes active living but also enhances the region’s appeal for residents and visitors alike.

One of the suggested extensions includes a pathway through the State Forest, adding to the region’s natural allure.

“We’re fortunate to have an abundance of stunning places to walk, jog, skate, scooter, and ride in our area, including the scenic V Wall and the renowned Jack’s Ridge Mountain Bike Track, which attracts tourists from all over Australia, but let’s not stop here,” Linda Siford told News Of The Area.

The Secretary of the Pathway Committee, Brett George, added, “The benefits to physical and mental health through regular exercise is proven and cycleways provide a venue for this exercise, from a vigorous run or ride to a leisurely stroll.

“In addition to the health benefits for the community there is also the promotion of eco-friendly modes of transport through the use of cycleways and the potential for increased interest from tourists who would be attracted to being able to ride, run or walk from location to location connected by cycleways.”

The Pathway Committee knows that the process, from conception to completion, of cycleways is long and can be complex.

They are developing an understanding of the stages involved and what it is that they can do to promote development of more cycleways in the Nambucca Valley.

If you would like to connect with the Pathway Committee you can email Linda Siford at Linda.siford@gmail.com or Brett George at 1brettgeorge@gmail.com.

By Mick BIRTLES