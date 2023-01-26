Residents invited to voice Bypass concerns to Transport for NSW

AS the Coffs Coast community learns more about the endangered patch of land locally known as Grandpa’s Scrub on Mackays Road in Coffs Harbour, the last piece of Subtropical Lowland Rainforest of its kind on the planet, residents are seeking measures to voice their concerns.

Residents can share their views on the Coffs Harbour bypass website.



A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told News Of The Area, “The Coffs Harbour community can provide feedback on the design refinements until Monday 20 February 2023.”

Comments can be sent via email or posted with details on the project website at www.pacifichighway.com.au/coffsharbourbypass.

Meet-the-team sessions will be held from Wednesday 1 February to Thursday 9 February, with details available on the website.

“Transport for NSW acknowledges the Lowland Subtropical Remnant Rainforest on Mackays Road is a sensitive ecological area and we continue to be committed to reducing impacts on the location where reasonable and feasible.

“This pocket of vegetation is also known as the White Booyong Fig Subtropical Rainforest and Grandpa’s Scrub.

“Transport for NSW is currently working with the contractor to investigate all opportunities to reduce impacts at this location and has not yet endorsed any plans.”

The spokesperson said key considerations relate to balancing a range of significant and complex factors including but not limited to; the environment, community and stakeholders, design standards, heritage, flooding and cost.

“We are currently reviewing workable solutions and will come back to the community with more information before the start of construction.”

Additionally, Transport for NSW is investigating the ability to expand the rainforest downstream along areas of Treefern Creek.

“We are also protecting more than 300 hectares of natural habitat through biodiversity offsets on the Coffs Harbour bypass project, protecting the required offsets for White Booyong Fig (Grandpa’s Scrub) rainforest under the Federal requirements.

“These offsets include vegetation in the Coffs Harbour basin next to the alignment and Upper Kalang.

“The project team is working with Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council, Landcare, and the City of Coffs Harbour to undertake seed collection and direct translocation of saplings from the forest.”

By Andrea FERRARI