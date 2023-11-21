Resilient Nana Glen defeats Northern Districts Rebels in spectacular run chase

THE Nana Glen Lizards successfully chased down a formidable target of 189 runs to emerge victorious against the Northern Districts Rebels with a final score of 192 for 7 wickets after 36.4 overs in the Coffs Harbour District First Grade competition.

Nana Glen Vice Captain Matt Giri played a pivotal role in leading the charge at Fitzroy Oval, delivering an impressive performance of 57 runs from 41 balls before being bowled out by Jayden Perrett.

Despite facing some setbacks with the loss of quick wickets, the team found stability through a determined middle-order partnership.

Beau Guthrie, contributing 34 runs, and Campbell Forster, unbeaten at 35, played crucial roles in steadying the ship, ultimately guiding Nana Glen to a well-deserved victory.

In the bowling department, thirteen-year-old prodigy Manat Singh emerged as the top wicket-taker for Nana Glen.

His skillful deliveries dismissed Luke Cox for 27 runs and Prabraj Sidhu with an LBW for 3 runs, showcasing a promising talent that played a crucial role in securing the team’s success.

Nana Glen all-rounder Brock Munro praised the team’s performance.

“A good start from Matt Giri and Kyle Wood, our young middle order Beau Guthrie and Campbell Forster batted amazingly in the middle order to bring it home.

“They showed great maturity and class to put together a game winning partnership and Manat Singh and Riley Dagger bowled really well,” Munro said.

By David WIGLEY