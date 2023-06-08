Resurgence: A viola and piano experience at the Coffs Con

What: Resurgence – A viola and Piano Recital

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium

When: June 18 2pm

Cost: Adult $25, Concession $20, U18 $5

PREPARE to be enthralled by a thrilling musical collaboration as the Coffs Con’s Executive Director and violist Patrick Brearley joins Roger Cui on the piano to present ‘Resurgence’, a captivating recital that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Set against the backdrop of a world longing for peace, this performance showcases the timeless allure of the viola and piano combination, breathing new life into spectacular compositions and paving the way for a musical resurgence.

These two exceptionally talented musicians embark on a musical journey, transcending boundaries of time and genre.

With their impeccable artistry and remarkable synergy, Patrick and Roger will guide the audience through a carefully curated program that explores the past four years of devastation, sadness, loss, regrowth, and resurgence.

Through the rich and introspective melodies of their selections, they will transport you through the melancholic beauty of Rebecca Clarke and Arvo Part, the hauntingly beautiful story telling of Emily Sheppard, the beauty and simplicity of Frank Bridge and Vaughan Williams, and the joyful music of Brahms.

Prepare to be mesmerized as Patrick and Roger create an enchanting tapestry of sound that will linger in our hearts long after the final notes have faded.

‘Resurgence’ not only showcases the technical brilliance and interpretative prowess of these two musicians, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring power of music.

In a world that often prioritizes the fast-paced and ephemeral, this recital invites us to pause and immerse ourselves in the profound emotions and timeless beauty that only classical music can offer.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.

Tickets are selling quickly so be sure to book yours in advance to avoid missing out.

Visit www.coffscon.org.au or call on 02 6652 1592 for more information.