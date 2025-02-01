Return of ‘Ignite Mini’ discussions to address region’s needs



REGIONAL Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) has announced the free Ignite Minis event series will return to Mid North Coast communities early this year.

The RDAMNC Ignite Minis are in-person events designed to provide opportunity for consultation on the priority areas of the Regional Investment Framework (RIF) and other key issues facing our Mid North Coast region – including agriculture, manufacturing, energy and waste.



The Australian Government delivers regional investment with priority focus areas.

These are Investing in People, Investing in Places, Investing in Services and Investing in Industries and Local Economies.

RDAMNC aims to bring to life this framework by hearing from stakeholders and raising some of the region’s challenges for consideration.

The RDAMNC Ignite Mini’s will be hosted in three Mid North Coast locations, Coffs Harbour, Valla Beach and Port Macquarie, with each event covering the same topics and workshops.

“Last year’s Ignite Minis were a great opportunity to hear from the Mid North Coast people about areas of challenge and known opportunities,” RDAMNC CEO Madeleine Lawler said.

“We are in for a big year and hearing from people early in the piece will get us off to a great start in responding to our region’s needs.”

The event venues are Coffs Surf Life Saving Club on 24 February, the Woolshed at Valla Beach Tourist Park on 26 February and Charles Sturt University campus in Port Macquarie on 28 February.

In addition to workshopping and networking opportunities, the 2025 Ignite Mini Speakers will share insights into real time projects including the Norfolk Wave Recycling Centre and The Welcome Experience program, which is designed to offer concierge-like services to essential workers looking to relocate to Regional NSW.

People are requested to reserve their place at this free event by visiting rdamnc.org.au.

