‘Returning to the mountains’ exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery



STEVEN Jankovic, a landscape artist from Maitland, has honed his artistic skills for as long as he can remember but has officially identified as an artist for 36 years.

The Gloucester Gallery’s current exhibition, “Returning To The Mountains,” showcases Steven’s passion for the environment.



It is his first show at the venue.

“The excellent reputation of the gallery played a significant role in my decision to choose this space for my exhibition,” he told News Of The Area.

“In tandem with the gallery’s reputation is the fact that the Gloucester surroundings were the primary inspiration for the landscapes in this exhibition and I felt it was important to exhibit them here.”

Steven draws inspiration from nature and the dramatic, visually striking landscapes he encounters.

“I love being immersed in the landscape and exploring what is in front of me; flowing water, rock formations, wildflowers.”

Australian landscape artists such as Fred Williams, Arthur Boyd, and Idris Murphy have influenced Steven’s art.

He has developed his own style by using base colours and layering oils to create intricate details.

Alongside painting, Steven explores nature with alternate media, such as welded sculptures using recycled materials and photography.

Steven will actively engage with visitors throughout his exhibition by bringing his painting tools to the Gloucester Gallery on Saturdays and Sundays.

“I plan to lay out a large drop sheet while working at the gallery.

“This setup will allow me to create art in real-time while allowing visitors to witness the artistic process up close. “My passion for art is a driving force in my life, propelling me to explore new ideas, push boundaries, and closely observe the ever-changing environment around me.”

“Returning To The Mountains” will be on show until 23 March.

By Wendy BUSWELL