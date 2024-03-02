Reverend inducted to provide support to region’s ‘forest defenders’

ON SUNDAY February 18, more than 40 Uniting Church members, Gumbaynggirr leaders, Mid North Coast Quakers and those concerned with the plight of local forests gathered under the yew tree at Gleniffer Church for the induction of Reverend Dr Jason John as ‘Forest Chaplain’.

Rev John’s role will involve providing spiritual support to residents attempting to prevent the logging of local forests.



The event included reflections by Gumbaynggirr Elder Micklo Jarrett and Reverend Phil Dokmanovic, as well as prayers and singing.

“We do not have the right to threaten anything: animals, trees, water,” Uncle Micklo said.

“Just like we have a right to be here, so do they.

“We have to protect and look after them all the time and in every way.”

Reverend Jo Smalbil, deputy chairperson of the Mid North Coast Presbytery, the regional body of the Uniting Church, led the service of induction and reminded Reverend John of the duties of his new role.

Reaffirming the declaration of faith he made at his ordination as a minister, Reverend John expressed his commitment to serve and work with ‘forest defenders’, Aboriginal leaders, members of the Gleniffer Community Church and Gleniffer Ecofaith Community, the Uniting Church and others.

“There are over 30 forests under threat in this region and so people are looking after their backyards and the planet by trying to do what they can,” De Marko of the Forest Ecology Alliance said.

Reverend Phil Dokmanovic, the Minister at Bangalow-Byron Bay Uniting Church, described ‘Forest Chaplaincy’ as a “wonderful calling to remind those that are hurting, traumatised or struggling because of what they see and witness around them that they are blessed, they are sacred”.

The service concluded with prayers and a blessing for Reverend John.

The Forest Chaplain role is made possible by funding from the Jan de Voogd Peace Fund and the Uniting Church.

Jan de Voogd was a Quaker peace activist who died in 2021.

His estate funds a diversity of projects that foster peace and social justice.

By Mary KEILY