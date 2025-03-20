Revitalised Gropers building depth for Hunter Suburban Men’s Rugby campaign



NELSON Bay Rugby Club have unearthed a real find in dashing fullback Brayden McMaster.

A genuine speed merchant with sharp footwork, McMaster shapes as a trump card for the Gropers in their quest for 2025 Hunter Suburban Rugby President’s Cup premiership honours.

The quicksilver back was best on ground in Nelson Bay’s recent 55-10 trial win over Manly Savers at Bill Strong Oval – scoring two of the Gropers’ nine tries and creating havoc with his pace and step out wide.

McMaster is a local Nelson Bay junior rugby product who can also play wing and centre and adds plenty of thrust to a revamped Gropers’ first grade men’s line up this season.

New coach Zion Takarua has added some exciting new blood to the club’s ranks and believes the Gropers have the depth of talent to reclaim the Hunter Suburban championship trophy.

Takarua was pleased with his team’s strong showing against Manly Savers in the club’s first official trial match of the season and has a great leader in tireless number eight Hamish Bartlett.

The hard working Bartlett turned in his customary non-stop display against the Savers and capped an outstanding match by scoring three tries.

Clever half back Jake Langsford is also primed for a big season along with the likes of fly-half Will Clark, goalkicking winger Ryan Marshall, lock forward Mitch Workman, centre Evander Waitoa, flankers Oliver Edwards and Ronan O’Connell, lock Jordan Byfield, tough prop Nathan McLeay, stalwart hooker Ross Buchan, winger Taj Turner and rookie prop Jake Affleck – who shone against Manly in his first game with the men’s seniors team.

Young Affleck was tremendous over the ball with his cleanout and ball security and will push his claims for a regular spot in the Gropers’ forward pack.

Nelson Bay loaned a batch of players to the Manly squad for the recent trial – flanker Jobe Hirschausen, winger Neil O’Keefe, prop Eddie Du Vos, winger Josh Sollitt and hooker Harry Porter – with all five producing strong games against their Gropers’ club mates.

By Chris KARAS