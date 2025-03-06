RFS given continued access to RAAF Williamtown



THE Federal Government will ensure the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has access to RAAF Base Williamtown to support aerial firefighting operations, with an extension to the current agreement through to 2029.

“This agreement will ensure the NSW RFS can continue to protect the local communities and our environment through aerial firefighting operations facilitated from these Defence bases,” the Government said in a statement.



The NSW Rural Fire Service is the world’s largest volunteer fire service, providing fire and emergency services to approximately 95 percent of NSW.

Defence has supported the NSW Rural Fire Service by providing access to Defence sites over the past decade.

“This commitment provides important certainty for the RFS and supports their critical work to keep Australians and communities safe from bushfires,” said Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“This relationship goes to the heart of the concepts of national defence and resilience, as outlined in the National Defence Strategy, by bolstering the NSW Rural Fire Service’s ability to respond to natural disasters.

“It is a further demonstration of the outcomes that can be achieved through greater partnerships between the Commonwealth, states, territories and industry.”