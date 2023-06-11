RFS urges community to prepare for bushfire season

NOW is the time for private and business landowners to prepare for the bushfire season.

Whether it’s a backyard blitz or private acreage burn off, the Rural Fire Service urges the community to be prepared and to make mitigation plans.



NSW RFS Inspector Sandra Huer, District Manager of the Coffs Coast team told News Of The Area, “Winter is the perfect season to prepare for the bush fire season later this year.”

In a state-wide clear-up, the RFS and National Parks and Wildlife Services are currently conducting hazard reduction burns.

“The cooler, clear, stable weather has allowed RFS to conduct hazard reduction burning across the State.

“Locally the Coffs Coast team conducted a hazard reduction burn in Lowanna on Wednesday 31 May to reduce fuel loads and lower the intensity of any future fire impacts.”

Over the coming months the RFS will be undertaking burns across the Coffs Coast region.

“What can you do to help?” posed Sandra.

“Now is the time to conduct the general housekeeping.

“Get into the garden, clear overgrown areas, prune back vegetation which is close to your home and clear gutters.”

The RFS also provides guidelines for those conducting a pile burn.

1. Check your area to see if you are allowed to burn; speak to City of Coffs Harbour or RFS if you are not sure – fines can apply if you are in a designated no-burn area.

2. You are only allowed to burn dry garden waste, not building and construction materials which are prohibited.

3. Choose a cleared area away from long grass or trees.

4. Construct your pile wide and low and away from fences, buildings and power lines.

5. 24 hours before burning you must notify the RFS at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP/burn-notifications

6. 24 hours before burning please notify your neighbours

7. Before you light up, check the weather. If winds over fifteen kilometres per hour are predicted, don’t light your burn.

8. While burning you need to stay with your pile and have water available.

For any questions contact your local Fire Control Centre during business hours, Monday to Friday on 02 66516133.

The community is also reminded that the Coffs Coast draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) is now on public exhibition.

A (BFRMP) is a comprehensive document that maps and describes the level of bush fire risk across an area and the proposed treatments to minimise and mitigate the risk.

Check it out online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-management-committees/coffs-coast and at the following locations: Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre, 4 De Havilland Way, Coffs Harbour; Bellingen Shire Council, 35 Hyde Street, Bellingen and City of Coffs Harbour, 2 Castle Street, Coffs Harbour.

Where possible, submissions on the draft BFRMP should be submitted through the online portal at https://nswrfs.jotform.com/231337615908863.

Written submissions can also be sent to the BFMC Executive Officer by email to coffscoastteam@rfs.nsw.gov.au or by post to PO Box 4065 Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450.

All submissions must be received by Monday 10 July 2023.

By Andrea FERRARI