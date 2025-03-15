Riders return to the saddle at Kendall RDA



KENDALL’S Riding for the Disabled (RDA) program returns on Wednesday, 19 March, with riders from disability support provider Newidafe readying themselves for the ring.

The dedicated team of RDA volunteers and resident horses Ari, Robbie, Ruby Comet and Honey have been hard at work behind the scenes for several weeks in preparation.



Coach Judy Rattur has been conducting training sessions for new members and returning volunteers.

She had also been introducing the horses to a variety of new activities.

One program horse, stunning chestnut mare Ruby Comet, has captured the hearts of all who interact with her.

Coming from an event background, Ruby stands just over 14 hands high.

She joined Kendall’s RDA program in 2022.

Her acquisition was made possible through the generosity of a local family who made an anonymous donation, however specific stipulations were listed.

The purchased horse should be a mare, chestnut in colour, and named Ruby.

“Many of the volunteers had concerns about the name Ruby, due to a previous horse sharing that same name,” said Judy.

“However, after a long search, we found Comet, a suitable mare and chestnut in colour.

“Following a trial period, we all agreed that she was the right horse for the centre, renaming her Ruby Comet.

“Ruby Comet is just beautiful and very much a go-to horse.”

Kendall RDA is always on the lookout for happy, healthy horses to join the program.

Horses can be acquired as a loan, gift, purchase or donation.

By Kim AMBROSE

