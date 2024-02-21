Rising soprano star and international pianist to captivate Coffs Harbour audience



RISING opera star Emma Nightingale and international pianist Alex Raineri will combine for one night only in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, March 2.

The pair will present a collection of what Coffs Harbour Music Society President Leigh Summers describes as a collection of sublime lyrical arias and stunning piano solo works from Mozart to Miller-Heidke.

As well as being a lyric soprano with Opera Queensland, Ms Nightingale is currently also a core member of the internationally acclaimed classical crossover group the Seven Sopranos and has performed at numerous prestigious opera festivals and civic events.

Her extraordinary bell-like soprano voice has ensured her success, facilitated by her natural essence, charm and vivacity.

Ms Nightingale’s collaborator for the Coffs Harbour concert, pianist Alex Raineri, has captivated audiences and critics alike worldwide.

He has toured the US, Canada, Ireland, Germany, UK and NZ and has performed as a concert soloist with several Australian symphony orchestras.

“Audiences will experience the thrill of two world class performers at this unforgettable one-night only event,” Ms Summers said.

“Prepare to swoon.”

The event begins at 7.30pm in the St John Paul College Theatre, Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Mr Robert Smallwood will present a free pre-concert talk in the theatre before the concert at 6.30 pm

Tickets can be purchased by email from tickets@coffsmusicsociety.com.au, by phone from 0466 985 652 or at www.coffsmusicsociety.com.au.

Tickets are also available at the door until sold out, at $60 (adult), $55 (concession) and $15 (students).

By Andrew VIVIAN