Rising track and field stars secure their spot at Nationals



RISING track and field stars Lachlan Wilson, Bethany Morson and Isabella “Bella” Fede are preparing to represent NSW at the 2025 Australian Junior Track and Field Championships in Perth next month.

They secured their positions in the NSW team after qualifying through the State Championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre.

Also representing the region at the state-level competition was Jack Wilson, as well as Amaya, Kaylum, Mason, Lily, Chilli and Elliot from Camden Haven Little Athletics.

All Camden Haven athletes achieved solid results, with multiple top 10 finishes and personal best (PB) performances.

Bella will showcase her talents in multiple Under15 (para AMB) events at the Australian titles, including Javelin, Discus and Shot Put.

At the State Championships Bella secured first place in all three of these events, including a new PB in both Javelin and Shot Put.

Bella described her results as “a dream come true”.

Lachlan will compete in the Under 14 Boys Hammer Throw, after securing the win in the Under 13 Boys event at the State Championships with a qualifying distance of 29.25m.

“I was so lucky to be able to compete at the State Championships and win the hammer throwing event,” said Lachlan.

“I cannot wait for Nationals so I can fly to Perth – it will be pretty cool.”

