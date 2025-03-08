Ritchies IGA Boambee takes out innovation award



RITCHIES IGA + Liquor Boambee has taken out the Innovation Award at the 2025 NSW and ACT IGA Awards of Excellence, on the back of a recent overhaul of the store.

The awards were held on Friday 28 February 2025, hosted by journalist Deborah Knight.



The annual awards provided an opportunity to formally acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of independent retailers across the state.

The Ritchies Group has reinvigorated the store at Boambee with a large refurbishment completed in mid-November.

“The group reviewed ranges and flows with the store and expanded on their overall fresh presence with adding additional energy efficient cases, lighting, and an in-store sushi hub,” a Ritchies spokesperson told NOTA.

“The store has become a true choice of destination for the local customers on the Mid North Coast.”

Ritchies NSW Supermarket Supervisor Dean Dobson said the store has been “refurbed into a new age supermarket”.

“The company has put $4 million into the refurbishment which includes new concepts and equipment.

“The fresh departments and liquor department have all doubled in size.

“We have new fresh areas and concepts the locals can be proud of.”

Mr Dobson also highlighted the store’s focus on local suppliers.

“We searched high and low for local suppliers to be a part of the new store,” he said.

“Some were approached at the Jetty markets and now the new store has a section dedicated to ‘local suppliers’.”

Ritchies IGA + Liquor Boambee now progress to the National Awards of Excellence in July, where they will be up against their state category winners across Australia.