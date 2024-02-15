River Williams plays Music Mania’s live music Sunday session



SINGER, songwriter and keyboardist River Williams will headline Music Mania’s Sunday session on 27 February.

Held regularly on the last Sunday of the month, Music Mania is a free, live music performance at Garden Mania Lifestyle Centre, a new venue in Boambee’s Vitality Bloom Nursery with undercover and open-air seating.



River Williams grew up listening to Cole Porter and Gershwin tunes, sung by icons like Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

“I think of this genre as my musical bones,” she said.

“It gave me a taste for music that’s a little bit complex, clever and elegant.”

Music Mania will provide River the opportunity to play her original music.

“(This is) spot on for Music Mania, with its core aim to give locals more opportunities to play original music,” event Project Manager Bob Crain told News Of The Area.

River is looking forward to the Music Mania session, describing music as her “first love in life”.

“It’s just taken me a while to find my way back to it,” she said.

River’s music is introspective, lyric-driven and emotionally intense.

She’s passionate about the human ability to transform pain into beauty, something which shines through in her songs.

Influenced by artists like Sara Bareilles, Eva Cassidy and Missy Higgins, River and her piano make for an alt-folk-jazz sound that is distilled, artistic and a little quirky.

River is joined this month by Repton covers duo Black Angus.

“A vocal duo with guitar and bass and a great versatile choice of songs, Australian, American, world, folk, country… you don’t know what’s coming next,” Bob said of the husband and wife pair.

Bob, with his trusty guitar, will also take the stage,

By Andrea FERRARI