Robertson Brothers bring variety show to C.ex Coffs

FOLLOWING their sold-out national tour in 2022, Australia’s new ‘Kings of Variety Television’ are back in 2023 with a brand-new show!

The Robertson Brothers are thrilled to be returning with their new heart-warming and uplifting 1960’s variety TV show!

Geoff and Ben Robertson are back as your charming and cheeky hosts for this nostalgic night of entertainment as they pay tribute to the musical giants of the 1960’s – The Bee Gees, Simon amd Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Frankie Valli, The Everly Brothers, Neil Sedaka and The Seekers.

“It’s different from other shows…I haven’t seen anything like it before!” said 2022 audience member Joan T.

Variety TV show fans will be excited to know the multi-talented Simon Brook McLachlan (from the original Australian cast of Jersey Boys) will return in 2023 to thrill us with his very special tributes to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as well as Neil Sedaka, together with a brand-new Variety Show tribute to the much loved 1960s superstar Sir Cliff Richard.

“It’s the best show I’ve seen in years!” said 2GB presenter Ray Hadley.

Unlike anything you have ever seen before, this 150-minute ground-breaking and interactive theatrical TV experience is filled with all the fun, music and long-forgotten memories of the fabulous 1960s.

The variety TV show audience is taken on a unique and emotional journey back to the best years of their lives.

The Robertson Brothers will perform at C.ex Coffs on Saturday 11 March at 8pm.

Tickets are $55.