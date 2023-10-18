Rockin’ and rollin’ in Nelson Bay

GET your dancing shoes on for the 23rd annual Nelson Bay Rock ‘n’ Roll Festival this weekend (20-22 October).

Kicking off on Friday afternoon and rocking through to Sunday evening, the action packed weekend consists of three live bands and upwards of 500 people dancing their hearts out – all dressed up in their favourite rock ‘n’ roll attire.



Dancing kicks off at 7pm on Friday and Saturday night, while Sunday kicks off at 1pm for an arvo boogie.

Friday evening will have you dancing along to the amazing tunes of Hunter band The Blue Suede Boppers.

Keeping the party going on Saturday, Robbie Urquhart and the Reminders take the stage.

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, Brien McVernon with the Rockets from Oz will be getting everyone up to rock out and dance the day away.

“23 years ago now I was one of one people to get this Rock ‘n’ Roll dance festival up and running,” said Keith Barnard, President of the Nelson Bay Rock ‘n’ Roll Club.

Keith said many of the attendees over the weekend will be from other areas, and other clubs who run the same style of events.

“The whole weekend is free, so we invite anyone who is interested to come along and take a look.

“It is not a ticketed event, so swing by,” said Keith.

For those who love the style, the Nelson Bay Rock ‘n’ Roll Club is always on the lookout for new members.

“We are quite happy to have anyone come and join our Rock ‘n’ Roll Club.

“We meet twice a week at Nelson Bay Wests, and would love for new people to come and join us.”

Every Tuesday night at 7pm the club takes part in dance lessons.

On Wednesday nights from 7pm social dancing is held at the Wests League Club in Nelson Bay.

“Dancing is known for its physical, mental and social benefits, everyone should give it a go,” said Keith.

By Pat JENSEN