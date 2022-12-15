Rocking For The Roosters – A Day on the Oval Music Festival at Nambucca Heads 7 January

NAMBUCCA Heads will boast its very own music festival on Saturday January 7 when the Nambucca Roosters host ‘A Day On The Oval’ at Coronation Park, Sport Street, Nambucca Heads.

Intended as an event to showcase home grown music acts, give locals and visitors a major event to attend and raise money to support the Nambucca Roosters RLFC, organisers are hoping that A Day On The Oval will become an annual event.



Conceived initially by Nambucca Roosters Committee members Jeff Cork and Peter Bellden, the festival will begin at 10:00 am and run through until 10:00 pm.

Jeff told News Of The Area, “We wanted to add that little something extra for people living in or visiting the district over the holidays and we thought a music festival would fit the bill.”

The management of the Nambucca Heads RSL Club Ltd agreed with the Roosters Committee to step in as major sponsors.

Jeff Cork said, “The twelve hour special event will be family friendly, including food vans, market stalls, amusements for the kids and a licensed bar will open at 2:00 pm.

“Entry will be $20 per person at the gate and anyone under sixteen-years-old is free and we will run courtesy buses from key locations including caravan parks.”

The music line-up will kick-off with One Job at 10:00 am then Tom Tlarmon, Matty Devitt and Johnny Mac following on, then at 3:00 pm the popular Barnes/Chisel tribute act ‘Barnes Storm’ will hit the stage.

They will be followed by Raven, Black Pallas, Random Panda, Marshal and the Fro with Loose Cannons rocking out a big finish from 9:15 pm till 10:00 pm.

Front man of the Loose Cannons, Rob Torelli, told News Of The Area, “I think it’s great that local musicians are showcased in this event as we do have great talent in this valley and the venue is perfect.”

For more Information visit the Nambucca Roosters on Facebook.

By Mick BIRTLES