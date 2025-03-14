‘Rogaining’ comes to Coffs Coast for the first time



ADVENTURE seekers are invited to the region’s first ‘Rogaine’ event, to be held in the Coffs Harbour hinterland on Saturday 26 April 2025.

Rogaining is a long-distance orienteering sport that involves navigating between checkpoints, marked by a flag, within a time limit.

The goal is to score the highest by visiting the most checkpoints.

Teams of two to five people navigate on foot using a topographic map and compass to find checkpoints.

This Rogaining event has an option of either a six or 12 hour adventure in the Lower Bucca area.

One of the event organisers, Keelan Birch explained the concept.

“We’ve been looking at doing a rogaine in the Coffs Harbour region for some time as we have never hosted one,” Keelan said.

“Most rogaines are based around Sydney, so it’s exciting to bring a rogaine to the Coffs Harbour hinterland.

“It’s an area that has never been rogained before, but almost all controls have been set off track.

“There is also a large track network containing a mix of forestry tracks and singletracks tracks formed by motorbikes.

“Highlights of the area include lovely rainforest lined creek lines, a few waterfalls, old mining relics and lookouts.”

The local event is an interstate challenge between NSW and Queensland rogaining communities.

The event starts on Saturday with Friday (ANZAC day) being a public holiday.

Camping is included in the entry fee for Friday and Saturday night at the event hub.

Visit the NSW Rogaining website for more information.