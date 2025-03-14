‘Rogaining’ comes to Coffs Coast for the first time Coffs Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 14, 2025 Rogaining is a long-distance orienteering sport that involves navigating between checkpoints, marked by a flag, within a time limit. ADVENTURE seekers are invited to the region’s first ‘Rogaine’ event, to be held in the Coffs Harbour hinterland on Saturday 26 April 2025. Rogaining is a long-distance orienteering sport that involves navigating between checkpoints, marked by a flag, within a time limit. The goal is to score the highest by visiting the most checkpoints. Teams of two to five people navigate on foot using a topographic map and compass to find checkpoints. This Rogaining event has an option of either a six or 12 hour adventure in the Lower Bucca area. One of the event organisers, Keelan Birch explained the concept. “We’ve been looking at doing a rogaine in the Coffs Harbour region for some time as we have never hosted one,” Keelan said. “Most rogaines are based around Sydney, so it’s exciting to bring a rogaine to the Coffs Harbour hinterland. “It’s an area that has never been rogained before, but almost all controls have been set off track. “There is also a large track network containing a mix of forestry tracks and singletracks tracks formed by motorbikes. “Highlights of the area include lovely rainforest lined creek lines, a few waterfalls, old mining relics and lookouts.” The local event is an interstate challenge between NSW and Queensland rogaining communities. The event starts on Saturday with Friday (ANZAC day) being a public holiday. Camping is included in the entry fee for Friday and Saturday night at the event hub. Visit the NSW Rogaining website for more information.