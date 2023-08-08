Roos rugby league legends in the mix for Karuah ‘Team of Decade’

TO his many friends and family, Ben Langdon was the epitome of a nature’s gentleman.

Light in stature and an athletic workhorse on the rugby league field, the inspirational forward is remembered for having “the biggest heart.”

From his junior days at Raymond Terrace Magpies to senior football with the Karuah Roos they didn’t breed them tougher than the widely-respected front rower.

Two years ago the Roos’ sporting world fell in when the popular Langdon was tragically killed in a car crash in Balickera at the age of 27 – leaving behind his fiancée Amani and young daughters Avayah and Nyah.

His memory is perpetuated each season with the Ben Langdon Memorial Trophy, which is presented to the Karuah club’s Players’ Player of the Year.

It was an award won by Ben for a record two times, a just reward for his non-stop displays and ability to lift team-mates with his courage and skill on the playing paddock.

Karuah president and top-grade hooker Daniel Evans told News Of The Area that Ben was “an amazing competitor and person with the biggest heart in the game.

“His legacy lives on at the Roos and he remains an inspiration to his teammates and the youngsters that looked up to him” Daniel said.

“Ben is sorely missed in the Port Stephens community.”

The late Langdon is one of several club legends in contention for a spot in the Karuah Roos Team of the Decade to be announced at a special community function this Saturday night August 12 at the Karuah RSL Club.

Some of the greatest players to have ever pulled on a Roos jumper will be honoured on the night.

Past and current players, officials and supporters will flock to the presentation dinner to salute the achievements of the historic rugby league club during the past ten years.

The Roos’ Team of the Decade has aroused plenty of interest from local sporting pundits.

“Compiling the club’s best team of the past decade was a tough process,” reflected Daniel.

“Karuah has produced some very talented players since re-forming as a club back in 2013 and selecting a team from this period proved an extremely difficult task,” he added.

Other contenders include current club centurions in experienced hooker forward and player coach Dwayne Fleming, number nine Evans, skilful five eighth Sam Croese and dynamic fullback Mitchell O’Bryan, who will rack up his 100th match for the club in the first week of the finals.

Former Clubman of the Year and ace utility Tim Johnson is also in the mix along with fellow 2016 premiership-winning Roos centre Ryan Saunders – a powerful running three quarter and lock who now plays prop for rivals Tea Garden Hawks – and grand final hero Matt Croese, a tireless second rower and tackling machine who consistently turned in non-stop displays throughout his career.

The Dinner will follow the Roos’ Old Players Day festivities against Raymond Terrace Magpies at Lionel Morten Oval.

Karuah tuned up for the finals with a spirited 28-22 victory over Paterson Rivers last weekend while the Rooettes celebrated their Women in League Day by trouncing Dudley Magpies 54-0.

By Chris KARAS