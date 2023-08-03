Roosters come up trumps against Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies

THE Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies took on the Nambucca Roosters on Sunday at Nambucca Heads with the home side producing a convincing win with 38 points against the Magpies 12.

Right from the kick off a clumsy handling error by Bellingen, the first of many such errors by both teams, resulted in the home side getting the ball back early.

Capitalising on having good field position in the opening minutes, Nambucca kept pressure on the visitors and forced penalties in their favour resulting in the Roosters’ Logan Jones crossing the line for a try at the seven-minute mark, converted by Tyronne Roberts-Davis.

Maintaining the momentum it took only two minutes for Roberts-Davis to bust through the Magpies defensive pack for a try, this time unable to convert, the score then 10-0.

An extended break in play at the 16-minute mark because of injury allowed both sides to regroup and although the visitors maintained persistent pressure on the home side they were not able to produce points.

The crowd was again entertained by the combination of Tyronne Roberts-Davis and Robbie Smith when Tyronne caught his own chip kick then booted the ball into position for Robbie to take it across the line.

The move did not result in a try being paid, however certainly brought the fans to their feet.

With just over a quarter of the game played Roberts-Davis left the paddock with an injury and the Magpies turned up the heat making it hard for the Roosters to get out of their half.

In the dying minutes of the half Bellingen crossed the line and was able to convert, the half ending 10-6 in favour of the Roosters.

In the second half the game kicked up a gear and, in the first five minutes, a lighting-fast, 40-metre line break by Robbie Smith put the Roosters in great field position enabling Logan Jones to score a cracking individual try, placing the ball next to the post to be converted by the now-recovered Tyronne Roberts-Davis.

Five minutes later Robbie Smith was personally responsible for the most spectacular passage of play in the game by soccering the ball with four kicks, at speed, until the bounce finally delivered the ball into his hands and he took it over the line.

The conversion put the score at 22-6.

Bellingen answered and looked to be coming back with a score of 22-12 and still 25 minutes on the clock.

The Roosters attack now focused on the centre of the Magpies’ defensive line and and its speed put the visitors off balance, resulting in a Paul Bell try well-placed and giving Tyronne a comparatively easy kick.

Frustration crept into the Magpies game and two dangerous tackle penalties in quick succession resulted in the Roosters captain Zac Johnson puncturing the Magpies right flank, converted by Tyronne, taking the game out of reach of the visitors.

In the final minutes the Nambucca Roosters’ Mitchel Whitelaw capitalised on some big yards made by Beau Langford, closing out the game 38-12.

Nambucca Valley Radio 2NVR were in location to call and broadcast the game with 2NVR’s Nigel Wilbow telling News Of The Area, “we are seeing the Roosters improve with each game and are looking like a side that can go into the finals and do well”.

The 2NVR team was particularly impressed with the strong game had by the Roosters number 6, Logan Jones, voting him their man of the match.

By Mick BIRTLES