Rotary bicycle ride visits Nambucca Valley

ON Saturday 29 April, participants in the annual ‘Sydney to Surfers’ charity cycling event that raises funds for Father Chris Riley’s ‘Youth Off The Streets’ program departed the NSW capital.

By Tuesday 2 May the riders and extensive support crew had made it to Stuarts Point for a scheduled luncheon stop.



Organised and supported by the Rotary Club of Engadine, since its inception in 1999 the ride has raised over $3.5 million for ‘Youth Off The Streets’, a not-for-profit youth organisation that provides safety, support and opportunities for young people to build a positive future.

The ride challenges the 120 participants physically, mentally and emotionally as they embark on a 1,000 km journey up the picturesque east coast of Australia, averaging 130 km a day.

Angela Myers, an active member of the support crew, told NOTA, “After morning tea at Telegraph Point, we set up a picnic style lunch here at the Foreshore Park, with the generous help of local volunteers, and we will be in Nambucca Heads by this evening for dinner at the RSL Club.”

The ride schedule aims for a 3.30pm arrival at Sea World on the Gold Coast on Saturday 5 May.

‘Youth Off The Streets’ offers crisis accommodation and housing services, alternative high school education, alcohol and other drugs counselling, youth justice support, life skills and employment programs, cultural support and community engagement among other services, including early interventions that empower young people and strengthen communities.

To support Sydney to Surfers contact sydneytosurfers@gmail.com.

For more information about Youth Off The Streets email community@youthoffthestreets.com.au.

By Jen HETHERINGTON