Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour to hold annual BookFest on Saturday

The annual bookie bonanza run by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour opens on Saturday 9 March, running daily until Saturday 16 March 2024 at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at Coffs Harbour Showground.



“The Norm Jordan Pavilion provides a welcoming and comfortable area to browse all the books,” BookFest coordinator Tony James told News Of The Area.

Having launched in 2000, the BookFest is now in its 24th year, today providing the biggest pre-loved book sale on the Coffs Coast, operating over eight days and with over 50-plus categories of books available for sale as well as DVDs, CDs, puzzles and jigsaws.

“Much anticipated, BookFest offers a literary extravaganza for all book enthusiasts,” said Tony.

“There’s an abundance of fiction and non-fiction titles, a broad range of children’s books, DVDs, CDs, and puzzles.”

The Club is confident there will be something for everyone at this week-long event all at very reasonable prices due to the generosity and support of the local community through their book donations over the past year.

“Rotary Club members, their partners, friends, and volunteers have spent many, many hours picking up, sorting, packing, and recycling books in our Rotary Book Shed, which is now full to the brim ready for BookFest,” he said.

BookFest serves as a vital fundraising event for ongoing Rotary projects such as life saving rescue tubes, Shearwater Lodge, disabled surfing and new initiatives in the wider community.

“The Club members have lots of fun times working together on BookFest to give back to the community we all live in,” Tony said.

“The monthly collection, sorting and packing of books can be a lot of work, but the satisfaction that comes from helping others find books they’ve been looking for or spark that love of reading for younger people makes it all worthwhile, as well as raising vital funds to support the Rotary community projects and initiatives.”

The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour encourages people of all ages to come along.

“Many people have commented how they look forward every year to attend BookFest.

“Some people even come every year from as far as Newcastle, Gold Coast and Western NSW,” said Tony.

For more information and updates visit bookfest_coffsharbour_rotary on Instagram, Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Inc on Facebook, or contact Tony James, Book Fest Coordinator on 0484 028 269.

By Andrea FERRARI