Rotary Club of Woolgoolga calls for Pride of Workmanship Award nominees

ROTARY Club of Woolgoolga is calling for local nominations for its annual Pride of Workmanship Awards.

The Club will select up to three deserving individuals who will receive their Awards consisting of an engraved plaque at a Presentation Dinner on Monday 25 September 2023.



The Pride of Workmanship program is an approved Rotary project, instigated in Australia in 1975, which has since been adopted by over 600 Rotary clubs in Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Malaysia, Canada and the USA.

The award is not a competition, and there are no winners or losers, as Rotary Club of Woolgoolga project coordinator Richard Matthews pointed out.

“It is designed to publicly acknowledge an employee or business operator, irrespective of age, gender or vocation, who in the eyes of his or her employer or customers displays outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to his or her job,” Richard told News Of The Area.

The award is intended to cover all aspects of work performance and ethics, inclusive of quality and quantity of output, customer service, safety, initiative and responsibility.

The Rotary Club of Woolgoolga invites employers and/or individuals to nominate a candidate who in your opinion you consider to be worthy of receiving a Pride of Workmanship Award.

Nomination forms can be requested by emailing Richard at richermat35@bigpond.com or you can collect from the Woolgoolga Seniors Centre, 6 Boundary Street, Woolgoolga.

Nominations must be registered before 18 September 2023 to and posted to Richard Matthews, Rotary Club of Woolgoolga PO Box 436, Woolgoolga 2456, or emailed to richermat35@bigpond.com.

By Andrea FERRARI