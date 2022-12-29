Rotary creates happy hampers for patients in mental health care

THE Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak members have upscaled their annual Christmas hamper gifting to inpatients at the Coffs Harbour Acute Mental Health Unit.

Being mindful that Christmas can be very lonely for people on their own, especially if it is spent as an inpatient, and even worse if they have nothing from home, no visitors, and not a lot to look forward to.



“They need things to do that are safe and give them something to focus on,” Deb Farquhar, member of Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, told News Of The Area.

The club’s members have provided hampers for the inpatients for many years and this year decided to add creative things such as writing books/journals, colouring books and coloured pencils to personal items, food, and gifts as given in the past.

The dedication of the staff under some difficult situations has also been acknowledged with the gift of two Rotary Christmas cakes for their morning and afternoon teas and midnight snacks.

“A staff member has since thanked our club so much for the Christmas hampers.

“She said that the staff and patients were just so overwhelmed with the thoughtfulness and care that our club had shown in our hampers’ selections and presentation.

“She said that one of the patients was brought to tears as she had not ever received a Christmas present,” said Deb.

At regular intervals Daybreak Rotary members also donate much needed items of equipment and for patient therapy, to the unit.

Donations are happily accepted for this by emailing Community Services Director Liz Donnan at coffsharbourdaybreak@gmail.com for further details.

By Andrea FERRARI