Royal Spoonbill Celebrated In Mural At Hinton

HINTON has a stunning new three dimensional mural, one which features flora and fauna endemic to the region.

West Ward Councillor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “I’m really glad to see public art in the rural west of Port Stephens.



“This mural really adds to the character of the area and I’m looking forward to visitors to the area seeing the work and being as impressed with it as we are,” he said.

The artwork is being hailed as the final piece in the Stuart Park upgrade which includes a new clubhouse and canteen, alongside the existing heritage-listed grandstand and the majestic Moreton Bay Figs.

In developing the mural concept, Council wanted to feature the amazing natural environment of the Hinton region.

Council’s Natural Systems team helped identify various fauna and flora that call Hinton home.

The end result is the mural of a Royal Spoonbill, painted by Jenny McCracken.

A white dot on the ground nearby marks the best position for visitors to stand to enjoy the 3D effect of the mural.

Jenny McCracken is a celebrated Australian artist who has a broad range of experience across many mediums; she creates 3D pavement art, trompe l’oeil (trick of the eye) murals, portraits, visual minutes, commissioned works and sculptures to name but a few.

In addition to exhibiting and teaching art workshops, Jenny is also Australia’s most highly awarded pavement artist.

Jenny’s client list includes the National Gallery of Australia, AMEX, Department of Premier & Cabinet VIC, Art Gallery of NSW, Art Gallery of WA, Walt Disney, Paramount Pictures, Caritas, Mazda, Ford, IKEA and many others.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer officially opened the facility, alongside representatives from the local sporting clubs, emergency services and residents.

The opening featured a Welcome to Country by Uncle John Ridgeway, a tasty BBQ cooked by the Hinton Hornets and a special cake cutting ceremony, followed by a footy clinic run by the West Tigers.

“This facility is a really important addition for the people of Hinton who use Stuart Park on a regular basis,” Mr Palmer said.

“The park is now equipped to host more events and visitors to the hinterland – like what we’ve done here today to officially open the site.

“The space is a benefit to both the wider community and local businesses,” he added.

By Marian SAMPSON