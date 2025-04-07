RSL NSW seeks election commitments on veteran health and wellbeing



THE state’s largest ex-service organisation is seeking an assurance from all candidates in the lead up to the federal election that veteran health and wellbeing will remain a top national priority moving forward.

The Returned and Services League NSW (RSL NSW) is calling on all sides of politics to commit to implementing in full the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide’s recommendations, which seek to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force personnel.



The League also wants to see sustained investment in the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) to ensure it can appropriately service the Defence and veteran community; timely access to essential healthcare; greater access to fee-free advocates; and a ‘People First’ approach to Australia’s Defence capability with increased funding to respond to current and future challenges in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment.

RSL NSW President Mick Bainbridge said cross-party support is needed to drive the “long-overdue cultural and systemic reform” required to improve the lives of veterans and their families.

“The men and women of our navy, army and air force, past and present, have made unique sacrifices in service of our nation and deserve to be looked after throughout their military and post-military life,” Mr Bainbridge said.

“The Royal Commission has already led to significant positive change, including a streamlining of veterans’ compensation and rehabilitation laws; the elimination of the backlog of unprocessed DVA claims; and progress towards standing up an independent oversight body to monitor reforms – but there is still a lot more work to be done and it’s imperative that all sides of politics work together to ensure the recommendations of this landmark inquiry are implemented in full.

“The health and wellbeing of veterans, and their families, must remain a keen focus for the next Government but ultimately, it’s up to every MP and senator to hold Government to account and ensure the issue of veteran suicide doesn’t drop off the radar.

“Too many lives have already been lost,” he said.

Mr Bainbridge said several key recommendations should be acted on immediately, including the establishment of a new agency within DVA dedicated to veteran wellbeing; an appropriately funded and resourced peak body for ex-service organisations; and ongoing funding for the network of Veterans’ and Families’ Hubs.

“These are just some of the key initiatives we believe will have the biggest impact in driving improved health and wellbeing outcomes for current and former servicemen and women – and we see day in and day out the positive impact our veterans’ and families’ hubs in Albury, the Hawkesbury, Hunter, Narrabeen, Nowra, the Riverina and the Tweed have through the delivery of much-needed grassroots services,” Mr Bainbridge said.