Rural Aid fears ‘tipping point’ after driest three months on record



THE surging demand for fodder for drought-stricken livestock has come as no surprise to rural charity Rural Aid.

The Bureau of Meteorology has declared the three months from August to October as the driest on record since records began in 1900.



This coincides with a rapid increase in calls from farmers for assistance – especially hay for livestock, emergency drinking water and mental health and wellbeing support.

Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said farmers had registered requests totalling more than $1 million for fodder, the majority of which had been received from families in NSW drought hot spots including the Northern Rivers, New England and the Hunter Valley.

More than 50 percent of NSW is now impacted by drought, an almost doubling of the area affected since September.

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said that it’s a challenging outlook for farmers.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is below average rainfall, above average temperatures and so much of the countryside is tinder dry.

“It’s very, very early to see this level of fire activity and it gives us great concern about what this summer is going to look like.”

Mr Warlters said Rural Aid has been monitoring the impending weather conditions closely, as the reality of the current season starts to emerge.

Requests for Rural Aid’s assistance have increased markedly over the past three months.

Mr Warlters said many farmers have no feed for their livestock and are extremely anxious about the months ahead.

“We’re really concerned at Rural Aid that we are almost at a bit of a tipping point right now.

“Collectively, it means we’re all on edge, and we know that really puts so much more stress and worry on our farmers at this time.

“The number of calls to our counsellors has effectively doubled from this time last year.”

Mr Warlters said Rural Aid is working hard to support farmers, but it can’t do it alone.

“As we come into Christmas, it’s a time that we can all contribute to an organisation like Rural Aid so that we can help farming families and get them through these challenging times,” Mr Warlters said.

Donations can be made at https://buyabale2023.ruralaid.org.au or by calling 1300 327 624.