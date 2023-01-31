Ryan Gilchrist wins Coffs Harbour’s Sport and Recreation Award 2023

TALENTED mountain bike racer Ryan Gilchrist, 20, has been honoured with the City of Coffs Harbour Sport and Recreation Award.

An unexpected accolade for the focused sportsman, Ryan told News Of The Area, “I was very surprised to win the Sport and Recreation award because Coffs Harbour is a region of immense sporting talent across such a diverse range of disciplines.

“Being nominated among such great talents is humbling and I am honoured to be a representative of sporting in my lifetime hometown.”

While Ryan has high goals for himself, he is mindful that he has a lot to offer youngsters and is a keen mentor of school-age kids starting out in the sport.

Taking courage to fulfil his dream, in 2022 Ryan took what he calls “a crazy gamble that paid off in more ways than I could have imagined”

“I spent pretty much every dollar to my name travelling to the eight World Series mountain bike races scattered across Europe and North America for the opportunity to race against the best in the world.”

Ryan’s goal was to represent his country, Australia, and himself with the hopes that he could return on his investment and get picked up by a pro team for 2023.

“With some amazing help from my parents, my sponsors and some generous donations, the year was a great success, placing fifth in the international mountain bike 2022 Enduro World Series Under 21 category.

“This result caught the attention of some team managers, and I am very proud to be joining a professional team to race overseas again in 2023.

“Growing up on the Coffs Coast and learning to love my sport in such a beautiful environment has made me feel incredibly grateful for, not just the natural assets we have here, but the amazing community of sporting excellence and sportsmanship that comes from the Coffs Coast.

“I make sure that I am doing my part at every possible opportunity to ride with the local kids and attempt to be as good as the role models I had growing up.

“My high school (Toormina High) was a learning environment that embodied these values of community and teamwork that have assisted in making me the athlete I am today.”

With his focus fine-tuned to mountain bike racing this year, Ryan has a few things on the back burner until next year.

“My Bachelor of Engineering and videography business are unfortunately going on hold as I take this opportunity with both hands and do my very best to make my home town and country proud.”

By Andrea FERRARI