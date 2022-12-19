Safe Boating This Holiday Season

HISTORY tells us that Marine Rescue volunteers are about to be in for a busy time as holiday makers dust off their boats and hit the bays, beaches, rivers and lakes of Port Stephens and the Myall Coast region.

Marine Rescue Port Stephens and Lemon Tree Passage volunteers are ready for a surge of boaters heading on to local waterways over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, with Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage Unit Commander David Aselford appealing to boaters to make safety their highest priority and take extra care on the water.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

David Aselford told News Of The Area, “While it’s been a busy start to the boating season, our volunteers are well prepared for an expected influx of boaters over what is traditionally the busiest week of the year on our waterways.

“We want everyone to have a great time on the water – and most importantly, to return home safely.”

“Over the Christmas and New Year break it’s more important than ever to make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket and that you Log On with Marine Rescue NSW on VHF Channel 16 or the free Marine Rescue NSW app.

“This free service gives you the peace of mind of knowing our volunteers are watching out for your safe return and that if you don’t Log Off as planned, they will start searching for you.”

Marine Rescue Port Stephens Unit Commander Ben van der Wijngaart said it was concerning that many of the rescue missions launched since the start of the boating season could have been avoided if boaters had taken simple safety precautions.

“Of the rescue operations carried out across the state over the past year, 40.4 percent have been due to engine failure, ten percent a flat battery and nine percent in response to boats out of fuel,” Mr van der Wijngaart added.

“These can easily be prevented by checking your engine and battery are in good condition and that your fuel tank is full before heading out.”

He said large numbers of boaters on the water over the Christmas/New Year period made collisions more likely and urged boaters to slow down, stay vigilant, and take it easy on the water.

With summer often coming with strong sea breezes and notorious southerly busters, Mr van der Wijngaart added that Marine Rescue Port Stephens and Lemon Tree Passage crews were often called to help boaters who had misjudged weather and sea conditions.

“Check weather and sea conditions before heading out and regularly throughout the day as conditions can change quickly.

“You can get up-to-date forecasts from your local Marine Rescue base by calling on VHF Channel 16 at any time or on the Marine Rescue NSW app.”

By Marian SAMPSON