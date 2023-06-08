Safety Beach Golf Results

Don Penson – Winner of May Stingray Comp

29 MAY Vets

9 hole stroke

Winner Greg Anderson

R/up Ron Litherland

31 May Men’s Stingray

18 hole Stableford

Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio

Winner D. Penson 39

R/up B. Fairclaugh 38

3rd I. Thorncroft 37 cb

4th G. Thompson 37

3 June Monthly Medal

18 hole Stroke

A Winner Riley Kendall 69

A R/up M. Van Zweeden 70

B Winner J. Waite 70

B R/up N. Tenant 72

C Winner R. Isaacs 67

C R/up R. Currell 71

D Winner R. Dawes 70

D R/up S. Gresty 71

Medal Winner R. Isaacs 67

By Russ RICHARDSON

