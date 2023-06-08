Safety Beach Golf Results Coffs Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 8, 2023 Don Penson – Winner of May Stingray Comp 29 MAY Vets 9 hole stroke Winner Greg Anderson R/up Ron Litherland 31 May Men’s Stingray 18 hole Stableford Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio Winner D. Penson 39 R/up B. Fairclaugh 38 3rd I. Thorncroft 37 cb 4th G. Thompson 37 3 June Monthly Medal 18 hole Stroke A Winner Riley Kendall 69 A R/up M. Van Zweeden 70 B Winner J. Waite 70 B R/up N. Tenant 72 C Winner R. Isaacs 67 C R/up R. Currell 71 D Winner R. Dawes 70 D R/up S. Gresty 71 Medal Winner R. Isaacs 67 By Russ RICHARDSON