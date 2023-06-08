Safety Beach Women’s Golf

WINTER is upon us and we have our magnificent cool weather conditions back, enticing 33 ladies to play a 4BBB comp on Tuesday 30 May at Safety Beach Golf Club.

The competition was keen and scores reflect this with winners Teresa King and Kim Batty leading the way with 43 pts. Runners-up Judy Boyle and Linda MacDonald close behind with 42 pts, and 3rd were Karina Bettison and Di Canham 39 pts. NTP’s 5th Div 3 Karina Bettison, 9th Div 2 Teresa King, 7th Div 1 Merryl Kyburz, 11th all grades Jan Weiley.

Thank you Penny Andrews for donating the raffle won by Marian Brading. Match Play games are underway and we wish all players their best game on the day.

Peter Kyburz Memorial Day is being held on Sunday 2, a 2 Person Ambrose so arrange a partner and participate on this fun day. Monies raised are donated to charity.

A 9 hole 2 Person Ambrose Dine and Wine medley comp is playable over the week and a 9 hole medley Ambrose is also playable on Thursday at a time of your choosing. See Pro Terry at the Pro shop to enter your name, invitations to visit other clubs are on the notice board so write your name on the invitation you are interested in or contact Secretary Marian Brading.

By Marilyn ELY