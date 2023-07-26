TUESDAY 18 July.

Under a heavy sky on Tuesday 18, ladies of Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club arrived to play their 27 Hole Foursomes Championship with gross winners being Leanne Clark and Rose Morrow on 149 pts. Runners-up Marian Brading and Carole Stone 157. Nett winners Lyn Reilly and Aileen MacFarlane 114, Di MacRae and Yolly Gallacher 116. Thank you Lyn Reilly for donating the raffle won by Carole Stone.

The remaining women’s Club Championships will be completed in September so use Pro Terry’s comps to get extra practice or book a lesson or two to tweek your game in the meantime. Terry can also help with clothing and equipment. There are medley events with one 9 hole comp open to play over the week or a 2 Person Ambrose Medley each Thursday. All invitations are available on the notice board for you to nominate. Come and join us.

By Marilyn ELY