WELL, what a wonderful day!

Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club held its Open Day on Tuesday 21 and 78 ladies arrived ready to play a 2BBB sponsored by Safety Beach men’s golf club and supported by local businesses. A huge thank you to Botanicus, Norco Rural Store, LaLu LaLu, Kellie Potts of Produce, Lotus Floral Studio, Feather and Nest, That Beach Shop, Safety Beach Golf Pro Shop and Woolgoolga Coastal Chemist for raffle prizes and the ladies who travelled from Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Grafton, Kempsey, Maclean, Nambucca Heads and Yamba to support us. You all made the day a huge success for our ladies and the work they put in to the organisation of the day.

Overall Champions were Teresa King and Kim Batty (SB), a wonderful 52 pts.

Runners-up Marlene Power and Julie Castle (SB) 47 pts and 3rd Marian Brading and Lyn Reilly (SB) 45 pts. NTP Div 1 Julie Mitchell and Elaine Phillips (CH) Div 2 Shirley Goodger and Robyn Wilkes (G), Div 3 Cheryl Creighton and Kathy McMullin (G).

All divisions 11th Helen Packwood and Marilyn Powell (G).

Accuracy Drive 8th Div 1 Dianne O’Leary and Robyn Jones (NH), Div 2 Liz Tehan and Cosette Black (K) Div 3 Marlene Power and Julie Castle (SB).

April’s calendar games are 2nd rnd Monthly Medal and Veteran Ball comp, Vs Par, 4BBB, 18 hole Stableford and Shootout qualifier intermingled with Pro Shop Men & Women Easter Sunday comp and various visits.

Pro Terry is available to help with lessons, equipment or clothing and Thursdays are available for a 9 hole 2 Person Ambrose medley event at any time of the day (please nominate prior to the day) and a 9 hole Wine or Dine medley comp playable over the week but very popular on Fridays.

Safety Beach is a very friendly club so come along and make yourself known.

New members and players are always welcome.