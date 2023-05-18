REPORT of Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club competition Tuesday 9 May.

On yet another lovely Autumn day, 24 ladies arrived to play a Monthly Medal & Vets competition on Tuesday 9. The course is a picture and the golf was a success. Div 1 winner Merryl Kyburz 72 nett, Div 2 winner Rose Morrow 72 nett on c/b from Yolly Gallacher and Div 3 winner Julie Castle with a great 69 nett. The Gross winner was Merryl

Kyburz 95 strokes. NTP 4th for Div 3 Julie Castle, 7th Div 2 Lyn Reilly, 11th all grades Yolly Gallacher. Thank you Marlene Power for donating the raffle won by Di Richards. At the conclusion of the presentation, Marnie was welcomed to our lovely group of ladies and we wish her lots of good golfing.

Grafton is currently readying their course for the May Tournament and our ladies always look forward to this week of fun and good golf.

Don’t forget Pro Terry can assist with lessons, clothing and equipment and if you wish to nominate for games other than our Tuesday fixtures, Terry will take your nomination. Thursday’s 2 Person Medley Ambrose is relaxed and a good way to get in extra practice, as is the 9 hole Medley comp playable over the week. Just see Terry for times.

We welcome all new members and players at our friendly club.

By Marilyn ELY