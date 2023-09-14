Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club

TUESDAY 5 September.

The game on Tuesday 5 played at Safety Beach golf course was a very different game. Four Ball Best Ball 6 – 6 – 6 and needed serious concentration just to correctly record the different scoring requirements on 3 sets of 6 holes.

However, it was successfully completed and the happy winners were Linda MacDonald and Trish Hill with 66 pts.

They burned up the course. Closest runners-up were Janelle Coleman and Roma Johnson with 63 pts. Next, Lorraine Broomfield and Jo Elwood with 62 pts. Well done to the 32 ladies who competed on the very warm day.

NTP 4th Trish Hill, 7th Roma Johnson, 5th Leanne Clark and 11th Janelle Coleman. Thank you Laurie Pilon for donating a raffle prize won by Lyn Reilly.

The 12th, 19th and 26th September are the three rounds of Club Championships and Vets Comp. On the last round we will celebrate with afternoon tea and you are asked to please bring a plate to share after the game.

You haven’t much time now to squeeze in extra practice but a 2 Person Medley Ambrose is still available Thursdays and a 9 hole Medley comp is available over the week at a time to suit you.

Pro Terry can advise of any extra comps he is running, conduct lessons on any part of your game and supply equipment and clothing or you can just come along and enjoy the view of our lovely course from the verandah.

By Marilyn ELY