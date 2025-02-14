

TUESDAY 4 February.

Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club opened the new 2025 competition year with a 2 Person Medley Ambrose to support Pancreatic Cancer in memory of a much loved past member, Kath Coombs. It was a wonderful day, wonderfully supported with lots of donations received from raffles and merchandise. Thank you everyone who participated on the day.

There were 54 players and the winners were Marian and Len Brading with 66.5 pts. Second place Di and Tony MacRae 67 pts.

Third Marlene and Neil Power 67.5 and Teresa King and Jai Townsend 68.25. The Ladies only team was won by Lorraine Broomfield and Yolly Gallacher. Tuesday 18 is a 4BBB in conjunction. Don’t forget to watch your emails for invitations to other clubs and to keep up with new notifications.

Any new members will be made very welcome and Pro Terry can provide lessons, clothing and equipment.

By Marilyn ELY