Sail Stephens Street Party a success despite ‘dodgy weather



THE Sail Port Stephens Street Party was a seafaring success despite inclement weather conditions and a smaller gathering of people than last year.

An ocean of bobbling blue balloons, a rainbow of twirling umbrellas, a throng of summery yellow hats, numerous crews of identically decked out sailors, and plumes of charcoal smoke, infused the fairy light adorned night sky and intersection of Stockton and Magnus streets in Nelson Bay.



Revellers danced and sang along to the well-known repertoire of songs played by the “Love That Hat” band as the street food vendors offered a nibble of bite-sized tastings.

Corlette local Sue Oxborrow said, “it’s great to see the town buzzing despite the slightly dodgy weather”.

Town centre resident Helen Bailey, said how “fantastic it was to see Magnus Street car-free”, believing a permanent closure would encourage business.

The SlacnOff crew from Middle Harbour Yacht Club in Sydney, regaled in matching sailor’s suits and expressed their elation at holding second place despite “breaking their main halyard on the start line, jerry-rigging their torn jib, and being 10 minutes race late”.

Anna Bay residents Kaylene Turner and Merri Brady enjoyed the roadside people-watching and said, “we refuse to let the rain dampen our spirits or stop us locals from going out”

By Jacie WHITFIELD

