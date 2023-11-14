Salamander Bay cricketer Lucas Vincent gains selection in NSW Combined High Schools cricket team

LIFE is full of rewards for Salamander Bay’s cricket young gun Lucas Vincent.

Three weeks after making his first grade debut for the Stockton & Northern District Seagulls in the Newcastle District Cricket competition, the sixteen-year-old run machine has earned a Baggy Blues cap with the NSW Combined High Schools representative team.

It is another milestone moment for the Tomaree High School all rounder, who is touted as one of the State’s most promising young batsmen.

Lucas, a stylish top order bat and left arm off spinner, will represent NSW CHS in a State Championship round robin series against Combined Catholic Colleges and Combined Independent Schools next February 2024 in Maitland.

“I’m excited and honoured to play for Combined High Schools and want to make the most of my opportunities,” a dedicated Lucas told News Of The Area.

“Just mixing with so many talented players and having a cricket mentor such as Stockton and Newcastle rep captain Nick Foster can only benefit my game,” he revealed.

Since carving out a polished 39 on debut in the Seagull’s opening round limited overs top grade victory over Hamilton-Wickham at Lynn Oval, the schoolboy prodigy continues to shine in the batting stakes.

At the recent Combined High Schools Sports Association Cricket Championships at Campbelltown, Lucas was part of a strong Hunter representative squad that finished runners up to South Coast in the trophy final.

The talented Vincent compiled impressive knocks of 68 not out and 43 not out against Sydney West and North West before cracking a superb 62 in a comprehensive semi final triumph over Western at Bradbury Oval.

Opening the batting, Lucas shared a second wicket partnership of 140 with centurion Harry Scowen (Muswellbrook High) to guide Hunter to an imposing total of 4-300.

The Hunter side advanced to the final by skittling Western for a meagre 77.

In the championship decider, South Coast (8-139) prevailed in an epic tussle after rolling Hunter for 138 with Lucas demonstrating his ability to absorb pressure with a gritty innings of 39 in tough conditions.

Vincent is joined in the NSW CHS First X1 by rising keeper-batsman Scowen and emerging Hunter Sports High cricketers Austin Hiskens, Johan Roser and Harry Campbell.

Top Hunter Sports High prospects Kel Wilson and Kade Sutton were named in the NSW CHS Second X1 after outstanding performances with bat and ball.

In a huge fillip for the Hunter region, Lucas and five of his team mates are already entrenched in first grade on the Newcastle District Cricket scene.

Vincent (Stockton & Northern Districts) along with Newcastle City trio Scowen, pace ace Roser and off spinner Campbell, batting all rounder Hiskens (Cardiff-Boolaroo) and Charlestown batsman Wilson are currently gaining valuable top grade experience while leg spinner Sutton has left his mark in the Charlestown second grade side.

Lucas has a hectic schedule ahead which includes top grade appearances for the Seagulls in the domestic competition and padding up for both Newcastle in the Bradman Cup and the Hawkesbury club in Sydney Cricket’s A.W Green Shield Under 16 series.

This week he will travel to Camden and represent Combined Country in selection trials for the NSW Under 17 Metro and Country squads for the upcoming National Championships in Ballarat, Victoria from January 4-11 in 2024.

By Chris KARAS