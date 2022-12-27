Sally Whitelaw completes hospital traineeship

On THURSDAY 8 December Manning Base Hospital Taree held a celebration to recognise the completion of their school-based traineeships for Indigenous students.

This program runs in partnership with Hunter New England Health and the Aboriginal Health Unit, and trainees have completed seven hundred hours of work experience at the hospital over a two-year period.



This year there were two students recognised for their involvement and completion of the program; Darcie Maddalena from Wingham High School and Sally Whitelaw from Bulahdelah Central School.

“During the numerous speeches given at the ceremony Sally was singled out and complimented on her tremendous work ethic and praised for the quality of her contributions to the various departments at the hospital,“ said Michelle-Leigh Gray, Aboriginal Education Coordinator at BCS.

“She was offered and accepted a casual position at Manning Base starting in the new year and is planning to keep exploring her options working in the healthcare system.”

Sally’s journey has inspired two other BCS students who are now planning to apply to take part in this program in 2023.

“Many members of the community expressed their gratitude that a program such as this one is offering Aboriginal students the opportunity to make such positive contributions to the community as a whole,” said Michelle.